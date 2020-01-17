NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.39

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$57.39 and last traded at C$57.08, with a volume of 15960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.