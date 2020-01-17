NEXT Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $132,621.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00009023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00657438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022902 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

