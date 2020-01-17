NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $252.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

