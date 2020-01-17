Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Reaches $99,569.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $99,569.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

