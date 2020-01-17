Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0234

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,090.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

