Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26,590 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.96. 59,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.26 and a one year high of $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

