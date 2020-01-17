Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,890. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

