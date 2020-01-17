Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.81. 1,111,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.22.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.