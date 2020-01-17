Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,678 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 298,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

