Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,465.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,359.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,249.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,451.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

