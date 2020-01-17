Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.79. 6,244,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day moving average is $353.99. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

