NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 40,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.