Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

