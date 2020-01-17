Nkcfo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 326,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,591. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

