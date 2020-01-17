Nkcfo LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 893,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $169.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

