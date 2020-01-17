NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 468,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,634. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,537,643.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

