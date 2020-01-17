No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Up 39.7% This Week

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $55,331.00 and approximately $451,531.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

