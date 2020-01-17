North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Trading 11.1% Higher

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

