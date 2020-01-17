NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$11.70.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$91.11 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.