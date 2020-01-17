Norway Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

