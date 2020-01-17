Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

