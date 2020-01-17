nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,920.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market cap of $795,503.00 and approximately $43,920.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

