Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.45

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 29292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

