Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Up 0.5%

Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.00 and last traded at $206.00, approximately 57 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average of $204.76.

About Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

