Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.66 and last traded at $94.38, approximately 2,394,604 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,268,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at $59,652,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 75.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Novocure by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novocure by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novocure by 102.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

