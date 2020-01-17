NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 8,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.