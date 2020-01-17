NuBits Hits Market Cap of $689,400.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $1,964.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.03174261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00201762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

