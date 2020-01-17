Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

