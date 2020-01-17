Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of OPI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

