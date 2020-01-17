Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 353,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.