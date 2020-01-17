OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

