OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 943,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,212. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

