Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ODC stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The company has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.80.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.