OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 12,318 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 94,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,848,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

