OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

