OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,316,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. 19,940,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $169.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.