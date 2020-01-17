OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.26 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Shares of FB opened at $221.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The company has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.