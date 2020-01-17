OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ball by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Ball by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,600 shares of company stock worth $3,691,610 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

