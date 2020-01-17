OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 384.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.32. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

