OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

