OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 3,941 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.