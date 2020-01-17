OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 7,171,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

