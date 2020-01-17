OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 15,119 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 132,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,964. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

