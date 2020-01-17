OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 159 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $234.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,136 shares of company stock worth $10,638,149 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

