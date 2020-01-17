OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,197 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.57. 1,299,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,355. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $94.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

