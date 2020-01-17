OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 73 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $598.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

