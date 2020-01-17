On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Update

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 266.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 176.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 282,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.88. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

