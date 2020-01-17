ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $25.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $5,633,465. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 949,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,476,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

