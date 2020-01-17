Ondori Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

