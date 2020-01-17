One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

OLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,882. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 167.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

